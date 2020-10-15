Meg Lepak is Barron Electric’s latest Megawatt Community Service Award winner.
She helped form 100 Women Who Care Barron County.
Lepak remarked, “This organization is a group of like-minded women serving as a platform to empower local charities.”
At the quarterly meetings, members each donate $100, which goes directly to a selected charity. During the meeting, three local non-profit charities that have applied are chosen at random to give a 10-minute presentation about their organization. Members then vote for who they would like to see receive the evening’s donation.
Lepak added, “I am so happy to be part of 100 Women Who Care Barron County. Together, we can make a huge difference. We currently have 25 organizations that have applied for funds.”
The organization has helped raise over $19,000 for Barron County charities in less than a year. She remarked, “This is an amazing amount while having to skip a meeting due to COVID restrictions.”
The three charities for the next meeting set for Oct. 28 are Nature’s Edge Therapy Center, Emergency Services of Barron County and Dreamship Play & Learning Center.
Anyone interested in joining 100 Women Who Care Barron County can send an e-mail to meglepak@edinarealty.com or visit their Facebook page at: 100 Women Who Care Barron County.
