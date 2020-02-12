Sterling Bank recently announced the promotion of David Lentz to President and the addition of Cathy Couey as its Chief Operations Officer. Both Lentz and Couey will work out of the bank’s corporate headquarters in Chetek.
Lentz, a native of Barron County and a graduate of Barron High School and UW-River Falls, has been with Sterling Bank since 1996. He previously held positions of Loan Officer, Branch President (in Rice Lake) and Senior Lending Officer. Lentz replaces outgoing President, Dick Boening as the bank’s day-to-day operational leader. Boening, who served as Sterling Bank President since 2004, will continue as the organization’s Chief Executive Officer, providing oversight and business development leadership.
“I’m very excited to have this opportunity,” Lentz said. “Sterling Bank has a long track record of stability and superior service. We look forward to continuing that legacy by working to help those we serve achieve financial success.”
Lentz and his wife (Korie) have four children and live in Chetek. He is active in a variety of organizations throughout Barron County, including the Chetek Town Board, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser School District, Barron County Committees, Chetek Lutheran Church, Barron County Ag Promoters and the Boys and Girls Club of Barron County.
Couey, who joined Sterling Bank in January, brings more than 14 years of financial services experience to the team. She is a graduate of Bloomer High School and a lifelong resident of Western Wisconsin. Couey’s education includes degrees and certificates from UW-Barron County, Chippewa Valley Technical College, Villanova University and the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Couey, who is married and has two children, is currently serving on the Wisconsin Bankers Association Retail Banking Committee, the WBA Financial Literacy Council, Wisconsin Banker’s Foundation Board and the Governor’s Council on Financial Literacy.
Sterling Bank has branch locations in Barron, Chetek, Luck and Rice Lake, offering a full array of onsite and digital banking services.
