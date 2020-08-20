Lee's Lavish Boutique moves to Cedar Mall

Cory and Trish Lee moved their business from downtown Rice Lake to the Cedar Mall, reopening Lee's Lavish Boutique in the former Tradehome Shoes site. Cory said the best way to describe their merchandise is "comfortable fashion" for ages and sizes 3T to 3X. That includes wear for both casual and dress.
The Lees said the downtown site was a good place for their first year in business, but they now hope to expand through the new location. They also have a store in Menomonie. "We came to the mall for growth; we need to reach out more," said Cory, who replaced the floor and walls of their new location for a new look.
The business also reaches out through Facebook with live sales on Wednesdays when new inventory is revealed with an option to buy online. They also offer "bingo for butterfly bucks," a fun way to earn discounts.
"We are excited and welcome them to the Cedar Mall," said mall manger Marie Nett, who gave them the bouquet of fresh flowers that is on display on their shiny, new black counter. Stores hours are regular Cedar Mall hours.
