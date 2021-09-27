What is meant by “sustainability” when talking about the economy? Why is it important to have a sustainable economy? In what way does the current economy lack resiliency? Jack Reardon will explain how people can build an economy that can more adequately provide for everyone on Oct. 7, beginning at 12:30 p.m. in the Blue Hills Lecture Hall (Ritzinger 234) at the UW-EC — Barron County campus.
Reardon is the author/co-author of four books on economics including "Introducing a New Economics: Pluralist, Sustainable, and Progressive," which reconceptualizes economics to comport with the 17 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, and "Rebuild: The Economy, Leadership, and You: A Toolkit for Builders of a Better World," which shows how to do so, integrating the fields of management, psychology, leadership, physics, art and economics.
Reardon is also penning his second novel and hopes to someday publish a cookbook. In the meantime, he enjoys teaching at both UW-Eau Claire and UW-EC — Barron County.
Reardon has two children whose energy and intellectual curiosity vitalize him, empowering him to help make their world (and everyone’s) more sustainable. He loves animals and has two cats and a dog. To relax, he takes five mile walks every morning (even in winter).
The UW-EC — Barron County campus is located at 1800 College Drive in Rice Lake. This and other sessions of the Thursdays at the U Lecture Series are free and open to the public, thanks to financial support from the campus foundation. Seating reservations are not required.
