Rice Lake High School junior Anna Leamy competed this past week for Deutsch's Gymnastics at the USA Gymnastics Regionals in Bettendorf, Iowa in the level nine senior age division.
The three-day Region 4 event featured more than 1,200 gymnasts between levels 6-10 from seven different states. To qualify for regionals, athletes must score at least a 34 all-around at a USA Gymnastics sanctioned event during the season.
Leamy scored a 8.475 on the vault, 7.6 on bars, 8.55 on balance beam and 8.425 on the floor for an all-around score of 33.05. She had her highest finish on the beam placing 13th in which she had a no-fall set that featured a backhand spring to side aerial cartwheel tumbling combination. Leamy finished 19th overall out of 24 gymnasts in the session.
"We were so proud of her composure and effort at this large event," coach Kathy Deutsch said. "Considering that last year the gymnasts had no state, regional or national events, this was a big year for all athletes and a special privilege to make it to regionals."
Gymnasts finishing in the top six qualified for nationals.
