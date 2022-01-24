A spring elections panel discussion, What’s Coming in 2022?, will be held online by Zoom on Monday, Jan. 31, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Voting has dominated recent headlines: election security, voting requirements, audits, reviews and pending legislation are in the news daily.

Join the League of Women Voters – Greater Chippewa Valley as they host the Wisconsin Chair of the Senate Committee on Elections, two local election clerks, and two LWV-GCV members who regularly assist voters, for a discussion of what to expect in the coming election cycle.

Panelists include: State Sen. Kathy Bernier, chair, Senate Committee on Elections; Sue McDonald, Eau Claire County clerk; Cheryl Miller, town of Red Cedar clerk; Lori Miller and Jane Pedersen, LWV-GCV Voter Services Committee Members.

Bernier, Republican, is not running for re-election in the fall. She was a long serving county clerk in Chippewa County before her election to the Wisconsin State Senate.

Moderator is Annemarie McClellan, co-president of LWV-GCV. Email her at mcclellan.am@gmail.com to register, which is required.

