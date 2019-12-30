Law Enforcement Gala to ring in 2020

The Law Enforcement Foundation of Barron County will hold its first ever New Year’s Eve Gala at Turtleback Golf & Conference Center on Tuesday, Dec. 31 from 6 p.m. to 12 a.m.
The semi-formal evening includes dinner, comedians, dancing and more. The event is open to all, not just law enforcement.
Tickets are $50 and available for purchase at the Rice Lake Chamber of Commerce. There are also sponsorship opportunities at three levels, Bronze, Silver and Gold at $250, $500 and $1,000 respectively. Sponsorship includes tickets into the event and listing in the program at the event. For more information on sponsorship visit LEFBC.org.
All proceeds go to support programs such as Shop with a Cop, National Night Out, Law Enforcement Academy, National Police Week and local scholarships.
The Law Enforcement Foundation of Barron County is a publicly supported, charitable organization dedicated to fostering public safety through community building, education, and outreach.
Turtleback Golf and Conference Center is located at 1985 18 1/2 Street, Rice Lake.
For more information, contact David Armstrong at Lefbcgala@gmail.com or 715-637-6871.
