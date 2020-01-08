Law Enforcement Gala raises more than $6,000

The Law Enforcement Foundation’s goal for the first and future galas is to raise funds, honor local law enforcement and promote community involvement.
The Dec. 31 fundraiser raised more than $6,000 and included a meal, silent auction, comedians, DJ entertainment and cash bar.
The Law Enforcement Foundation of Barron County is an independent, nonprofit, community-supported, charitable organization dedicated to public safety through community building, education and outreach.
In cooperation with all area law enforcement departments in Barron County, the LEFBC workes with a range of community advoates to raise public awareness and money to support the needs and care of officers.
Funds raised are used to serve the community by sponsoring events like Shop with a Cop and National Night Out; to assist K-9 units; to help purchase lifesaving equipment, technology items and officer safety training opportunities; and to provide scholarships for students pursuing a future in law enforcement.
Extra gala food was delivered to police officers and sheriff’s deputies who were working that night.
Donations can be made and more information an be found on its website and/or Facebook pages.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.