The Law Enforcement Foundation of Barron County held its first Summer Raffle on July 15 outside the Barron Police Department. Jodi Bryngelson was there with her Weinie Wagon, and  anyone with a law enforcement badge could get a free hot dog, complements of  the Law Enforcement Foundation.

Foundation member Paul Baribeau did  a Facebook Live of the drawing  of the raffle winners. The post, list of winners and more photos can be foundation on the Foundation’s Facebook page. Ticketholders did not need to be present to win and will be contacted about picking up prizes won.  

Donating prizes to show their support for law enforcement officer were the following area businesses: Indianhead Sports, Johnson Agen Kupferschmidt & Associates Inc., Keg and Kork,Knudson Agency Inc., Lake Country Marine, Lamperts, Lehmans, Louie’s Meats, Main Stop Auto Sales, Meyer Sales, Northwoods Liquor, Pendleton Pawn, Rolling Oaks, Sterling Bank, Sugar & Spice, Swants, The Great Outdoors, Tractor Central, Treefrogs Nursery, Greenhouse & Gifts, Turkey Store, Turtleback, Wisconsin Marine and Zimmerman Jewelers.

A foundation rep said, “Thank you all for your continued support of the Law Enforcement Foundation of Barron County, and your continued support for our local men and women in Blue!”

Foundation member Bob Anderson said the second annual Summer Raffle will be even bigger and better. The Law Enforcement Foundation is a publicly supported, charitable organization dedicated to public's safety through community building, education and outreach.

