The Law Enforcement Foundation of Barron County held its first Summer Raffle on July 15 outside the Barron Police Department. Jodi Bryngelson was there with her Weinie Wagon, and anyone with a law enforcement badge could get a free hot dog, complements of the Law Enforcement Foundation.
Foundation member Paul Baribeau did a Facebook Live of the drawing of the raffle winners. The post, list of winners and more photos can be foundation on the Foundation’s Facebook page. Ticketholders did not need to be present to win and will be contacted about picking up prizes won.
Donating prizes to show their support for law enforcement officer were the following area businesses: Indianhead Sports, Johnson Agen Kupferschmidt & Associates Inc., Keg and Kork,Knudson Agency Inc., Lake Country Marine, Lamperts, Lehmans, Louie’s Meats, Main Stop Auto Sales, Meyer Sales, Northwoods Liquor, Pendleton Pawn, Rolling Oaks, Sterling Bank, Sugar & Spice, Swants, The Great Outdoors, Tractor Central, Treefrogs Nursery, Greenhouse & Gifts, Turkey Store, Turtleback, Wisconsin Marine and Zimmerman Jewelers.
A foundation rep said, “Thank you all for your continued support of the Law Enforcement Foundation of Barron County, and your continued support for our local men and women in Blue!”
Foundation member Bob Anderson said the second annual Summer Raffle will be even bigger and better. The Law Enforcement Foundation is a publicly supported, charitable organization dedicated to public's safety through community building, education and outreach.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.