Law Enforcement Foundation hosts a Summer Raffle

The Law Enforcement Foundation of Barron County is hosting a Summer Raffle on Wednesday, July 15.  The drawings will take place at 6 p.m. at the Barron Police Department/City Hall.

 The Weenie Wagon will be there as well with food for sale.

Cost per ticket is $100 with only 100 tickets for sale, thus increasing the chances for great prizes.

The Law Enforcement Foundation purchased guns for the raffle. All of the other prizes were donated by local businesses within the community. This is huge because the Foundation feels that the law enforcement workers need to feel supported and the community has spoken and shown their support.

A large majority of the money raised will be used to fund Shop with a Cop in December.

