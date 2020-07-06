Law Enforcement Foundation hosts a Summer Raffle

The Law Enforcement Foundation of Barron County is hosting a Summer Raffle on Wednesday, July 15. The drawings will take place at 6 p.m. at the Barron Police Department/City Hall.
The Weenie Wagon will be there as well with food for sale.
Cost per ticket is $100 with only 100 tickets for sale, thus increasing the chances for great prizes.
The Law Enforcement Foundation purchased guns for the raffle. All of the other prizes were donated by local businesses within the community. This is huge because the Foundation feels that the law enforcement workers need to feel supported and the community has spoken and shown their support.
A large majority of the money raised will be used to fund Shop with a Cop in December.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.