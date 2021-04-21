The Rice Lake City Council unanimously voted at-large council member Todd Larson as its president and welcomed District 2 incoming council member Gina Sookiayak at its re-organizational meeting held Tuesday.
Larson was the only nominee for council president, so his election was smooth sailing, as was the passage of Mayor Michael Diercks appointments to city commissions and committees.
Larson reminded the Personnel and Negotiating Committee, which includes himself, and council members Dan Lawler and Keith Moffatt, that they will convene before the council’s regular meeting to be held virtually on Tuesday.
At the council’s April 13 meeting, the Personnel and Negotiating Committee was directed to review the concept of hiring a public safety director and possibly ask a consult to guide the study as the city begins to search for a replacement for former Fire Chief James Resac. Interim Fire Chief Jason Jasicki is currently guiding the department.
