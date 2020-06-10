Man arrested for arson

Jason Desecki

 Sawyer County Jail photo

A Ladysmith man, Jason V. Desecki, 38, was arrested Tuesday, June 9, by Sawyer County sheriff’s deputies for allegedly setting the June 2 fire that damaged the Deputy Michael Villiard memorial monument on Hwy. 27-70 in the Village of Couderay.

 Sawyer County Sheriff Doug Mrotek said that during an investigation of a domestic abuse incident in Rusk County, the Ladysmith Police Department obtained information regarding a possible suspect in the burning of the memorial, that Desecki intentionally set fire to the memorial and was possibly staying at a residence in Sawyer County.

Sawyer County deputies located and arrested Desicki at a residence on John Erickson Avenue in the town of Bass Lake. He is charged with arson of property other than a building and is also facing charges in the Rusk County case.

Deputy is being held in the Sawyer County Jail awaiting a bond hearing.

Sheriff Mrotek added that there are future plans to take the memorial down to restore it to its original condition.

