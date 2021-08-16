Mark your calendars as Rice Lake Public Library announces that local favorite William Kent Kreuger will be at the library on Thursday, Sept. 2, at 7 p.m. Kreuger will be speaking about his newest novel, "Lightning Strike," a prequel to his acclaimed Cork O’Connor series. Northwind Books and Fiber will be present with all of Kreuger’s books available for purchase, and there will be a signing after the event. Light refreshments will be provided.
Saturday Storytime is on hiatus for the month of August while the Rice Lake Rotary Club installs a pollinator garden in the library’s pocket park. The library excited to have the Rotary garden that will provide food and habitat for pollinators. The space will also be used for outdoor programming in the fall.
Summer Reading for all ages is entering its last few weeks.. Kids ages 0-12 will set a goal for how many books they want to read all summer long, collecting prizes at their halfway point and when they reach their goal. Teens and adults will be challenged to complete activities on a bingo card to be entered to win a grand prize at the end of summer. Up to six bingo cards can be completed by teen and adult participants. All programs will be available online at rlpl.beanstack.org, by downloading the Beanstack app, or by completing a paper version.
