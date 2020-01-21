Meet Barbara Kromrey, Barron Electric’s Megawatt Community Service Award Winner. She has volunteered with the St. Joseph Conference of the Society of St. Vincent de Paul for twelve years and currently serves as President. They are dedicated to improving the lives of those struggling in Barron County through services offered by St. Vincent de Paul’s Pantry and Kitchen and the St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store. They provide invaluable community services, such as alleviating hunger, temporary shelter for displaced families, clothing and household items for those people in poverty, financial assistance, and more. In 2018, over 13,800 hot meals were served, over 444,000 pounds of food were used and/or distributed, and nearly 1,300 volunteer hours were provided. Clothing and household supplies helped 291 neighbors. Barbara remarked, “It is a great feeling to help those in need.”
Win a $50 Electric Bill Credit
Barron Electric is led by members like you who understand and listen to the community. Nominate a member for the Megawatt Community Service Award. Each winner will receive a $50 electric bill credit. Application forms can be found at barronelectric.com in the community area or by contacting the Member Services Department at
800-322-1008.
