The highlight of 2019 for the Kraczek sisters was their double wedding day on Sept. 7. Kelsey Kraczek married Michael Stelzmiller, and they reside in Bloomer. Kalley Kraczek married Brody Schlichting, and they live near their family’s farm in Rice Lake. The two brides are the daughters of Michael and Sally Kraczek, Bob and Anne Stelzmiller, Steve and Shelly Schlichting, and Kevin and Kim Paulus. Kelsey’s maid of honor was Alexius Schutt and Kalley’s was Jenna Zajec. Best men were the brothers, Roy Stelzmiller and Alex Schlichting. Flower girls were Brynn Kraczek and Miley Schlichting. Ring bearers were Ethan Kraczek and Henry Duchnowski. The wedding was held under a tent at Inn Greener Pastures in Chetek for 400 people. Food was catered by The Porch of Barron, along with family members, and served by the women of Weyerhaeuser United Methodist Church. Wedding cake and cupcakes were made by Cake Couture of Rice Lake. Music was provided by Skeeter on Sound from Rice Lake, who doubled as the wedding officiant. The tent was provided by D and S Party Rental. Sue Kraczek, Marcia Griglak and Jessica McCafferty oversaw decorations. Photos by Fish Lake Photography.
Kraczek sisters have double wedding
(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.