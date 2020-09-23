(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)
Four employees of Kohls in Rice Lake volunteered to help pack 502 pencil cases with school supplies for overseas children at a Sept. 22 packing event put on by the Women's Ministry group at Maranatha Evangelical Church in Rice Lake.
"I appreciate businesses in the community that are willing to give back by volunteering and donating to charitable events," said Joan Neidermire, Operation Christmas Child drop off location leader. "OCC and shoebox packing will not be postponed because of COVID. Our shoebox goal for the Rice Lake area is 1,500 shoebox gifts."
The annual holiday drive kicked off Sept. 12 with a OCC project leader workshop, hosted by Maranatha. Neidermire shared, "We had 27 individuals present, and we had the opportunity to hear a shoebox recipient speak to us.Yves Dushime was in a community in Togo, Africa, at the age of 11 when he received a shoebox gift." Attending with him was Gia Moser, the Upper Midwest regional director for OCC. Workshop speaker was Wyman Johnson, OCC Church Relations volunteer for northwest Wisconsin.
A churchwide packing party will take place Nov. 15 with adherence to Center for Disease Control guidelines. "We have a goal to pack 500 shoebox gifts," Neidermire said. "Those attending the packing party will be asked to sign up their family or friends in teams of three to five individuals. To maintain social distancing, they wll sign up for a 1-hour shift to pack shoeboxes."
The OCC drop off location leader added, "National Collection Week [Nov. 16-23] will look different from previous years. We will have curb-side drop off of the shoeboxes. Volunteers will meet individuals at their cars and will have gloves and masks on to receive their filled shoeboxes. Those donating shoeboxes will not need to come in the building."
Hobby Lobby and King's Way Bible and Gift have displays with information for packing shoebox gifts, Call Niedermire at 612-308-6425 with any questions,
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.