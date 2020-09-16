KJ's observes 80th year of family business

A company that operates under three entities—Johanneson’s Inc. , KJ’s Fresh Market and Marketplace Foods—is marking its 80-year, diamond anniversary in 2020. In 1940, the company was founded by John and Thelma Johanneson in Edinburgh, N.D., who later relocated to Fargo, N.D., opening a store in that location. Looking to open another store, in 1957 they moved to Bemidji, Minn., which became the company headquarters. In 1962, they added a second store, which began known as Super Johns, across from Bemidji State University.
The next generation of Johannesons—Lance, Keith and Rich—continued to expand the company over the next 25 years. In 1970, John retired and Keith became company president, currently overseeing 17 stores in North Dakota, Minnesota and Wisconsin. Among them are KJ’s Fresh Market in Chetek and Barron.
Its primary food supplier is Spartan-Nash along with other national and regional vendors.
