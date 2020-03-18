Kiwanis Club collects footwear

The Rice Lake Kiwanis club is conducting a shoe drive fundraiser through May 25. It earns funds based on the total weight of the pairs of gently worn, used and new shoes collected and redeemed though their shoe drive wholesale partner, Funds2Orgs.
At the end of the drive, Funds2Orgs issues a check to the Rice Lake Kiwanis for wholesale weight of the collected shoes.
Those dollars directly benefit the organizations and entities supported by the Rice Lake Kiwanis, including the Rice Lake Area Imagination Library, Rice Lake Parks and Rec’s Arbor Day celebrations, Rice Lake Kiwanis’ HeadStart reading program, the Boys and Girls Club of Barron County, Benjamin’s House, and others.
All Rice Lake and surrounding community members are invited to help by donating shoes at the Rice Lake Public Library, Dairy State Bank’s Main Street office, CCF Bank North on Knapp Street, the Boys and Girls Club of Barron County’s Lincoln Clubhouse location or any of the other drop-off locations listed on the event’s Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/events/786169741808356/.
All donated shoes will be redistributed throughout the Funds2Orgs network of micro-enterprise partners.
Funds2Orgs works with micro-entrepreneurs in helping them create, maintain and grow small businesses in developing countries where economic opportunity and jobs are limited.
