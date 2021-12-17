The Law Enforcement Foundation of Barron County, in partnership with local police departments and the Barron County Sheriff’s department, held its annual Shop with a Cop event on Dec. 6 as a way of serving our local community.

Not only did kids get to shop with a cop, which in itself is the highlight of the night, but law enforcement wanted to do more and now they also provided the students with a Christmas dinner to take home and make with their families after the event.

With referrals from the school districts, this year's event included 12 children who shopped with cops from the Rice Lake Police Department; 40 children, eight per department who shopped with cops from Cameron, Chetek, Cumberland, Barron and Turtle Lake; and 12 children, six per department, who shopped with cops from Prairie Farm and New Auburn.

Each child was given $150 to spend on their family including one gift for themselves. After the shopping events, the kids and cops enjoyed a dinner together at Econo Lodge, served by Adventures.

