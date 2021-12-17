The Law Enforcement Foundation of Barron County, in partnership with local police departments and the Barron County Sheriff’s department, held its annual Shop with a Cop event on Dec. 6 as a way of serving our local community.
Not only did kids get to shop with a cop, which in itself is the highlight of the night, but law enforcement wanted to do more and now they also provided the students with a Christmas dinner to take home and make with their families after the event.
With referrals from the school districts, this year's event included 12 children who shopped with cops from the Rice Lake Police Department; 40 children, eight per department who shopped with cops from Cameron, Chetek, Cumberland, Barron and Turtle Lake; and 12 children, six per department, who shopped with cops from Prairie Farm and New Auburn.
Each child was given $150 to spend on their family including one gift for themselves. After the shopping events, the kids and cops enjoyed a dinner together at Econo Lodge, served by Adventures.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.