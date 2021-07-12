The Kids From Wisconsin performed to a shoulder-to-shoulder crowd at Veterans Memorial City Park on Friday evening. Admission was free but donations were accepted. Concession proceeds went to the Rice Lake Music Boosters.

In the first half, the action-packed program featured music from the Ed Sullivan Theater, the House of Blues, the Grand Ole Opry, the streets of New Orleans and Birdland. The second half include music from Caesar's Palace, Central Park with Paul Simon, Broadway, Cirque du Soleil, closing with Good-bye from "Catch Me if You Can."

Rice Lake was fifth on the troupe's tour schedule of 26 cities and the Wisconsin State Fair. The troupe features 22 singers/dancers, 14 band members and three understudies.

Their summer tour schedule can be found on kidsfromwi.org.

