The Kids From Wisconsin performed to a shoulder-to-shoulder crowd at Veterans Memorial City Park on Friday evening. Admission was free but donations were accepted. Concession proceeds went to the Rice Lake Music Boosters.
In the first half, the action-packed program featured music from the Ed Sullivan Theater, the House of Blues, the Grand Ole Opry, the streets of New Orleans and Birdland. The second half include music from Caesar's Palace, Central Park with Paul Simon, Broadway, Cirque du Soleil, closing with Good-bye from "Catch Me if You Can."
Rice Lake was fifth on the troupe's tour schedule of 26 cities and the Wisconsin State Fair. The troupe features 22 singers/dancers, 14 band members and three understudies.
Their summer tour schedule can be found on kidsfromwi.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.