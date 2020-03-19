Kids from Cameron serve breakfast

With help from parents, the Kids From Cameron 4-H Club served a pancake breakfast on March 14 at St. John’s Lutheran Church on Main Street in Cameron. Selling tickets and cookbooks, at right, are Erin Lancaster and Kyndra Schuebel. Proceeds will be used by the club for community service projects.
