The Kids from Cameron 4-H Club will serve a pancake breakfast on Saturday, March 14, from 7:30-10 a.m. at St. John's Lutheran Church on Main Street in Cameron. Cost is $7 for ages 11 and up, $5 for ages 2-10 and free for those under 2. Tickets are available at the door. Proceeds will go toward community projects.

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

Load comments