Preschoolers at Kids at First Preschool and Childcare Center at 15 E. Sawyer Street, Rice Lake, a Christian-based program which encourages each child’s spiritual, emotional, physical, social and cognitive growth in a small class size setting, will begin enrollment for Kids at First Summer Enrichment Camp 2021 and for the 2021-2022 school year beginning Monday.

After reading the book, “If You Give a Pig a Pancake” by Laura Numeroff, those students currently enrolled enjoyed measuring, mixing and making their pancakes. Finally they were able to enjoy tasting their pancakes with a variety of special toppings, had fun making pancakes together and enjoyed eating them in their favorite pajamas.

Contact Kids at First at 715-234-7505 for more information.

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Load comments