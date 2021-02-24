Kennedie Owens, daughter of Steve and Erin Owens, was honored Feb. 23 as a Fortnightly Senior Girl by the Rice Lake Fortnightly Club.
She excels in her academics being in the National Honor Society, Student Council and serving as a student mentor. She enjoys music and is active in the marching and pep bands, along with jazz ensembles. Future Business Leaders of America and the International Club have also been two of her strong interests.
Owens' community activities include serving as 4-H club president, and vice president for the Horse Project as well as a mentor to younger members. She has indicated that 4-H has helped her learn leadership, organizational and communication skills. She served as FFA vice president and has won honors in FFA Discussion Competition Section 1.
In the community, she has been active through church programs like CCD; mentoring youth, the lunch program, bell ringing for the Salvation Army and adopting a family at Christmas. Volunteering is another area she has excelled in, such as volunteering for St. Vincent De Paul Thrift Store, Barron County 4-H Association, Rice Lake High School Athletic/Booster Club, barn manager for Owens Equine Ranch and house sitter for the Final Chair.
After graduating from high school, she plans to attend college to obtain a bachelor’s degree in pre-medicine. She will then go on to an accredited medical school to become an interventional radiologist.
