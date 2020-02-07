KC Knowledge Contest winners named

Fifteen students participated in the Jan. 30 Rice Lake Knights of Columbus Knowledge Contest at St. Joseph School. First-place winners received plaques and advance to Diocesan competition Saturday, March 14, at Our Lady of Lourdes School in Ladysmith. Second- and third-place winners received medals.
Most Popular
Articles
- Rice Lake ReStore closing
- Dakota Supply group moves
- Our House has new faces, new look
- Comets move into tie for first place
- Milk Pail has new owners
- Student-built ice shack in Feb. 8 raffle
- John Aaron Paul
- Joseph Benedict Jilek
- Waste hauler must pay damages for collapsed bridge
- Shots fired by suspect during Emergency Response Team response
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Collections
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Coupon Book
Latest E-Edition
Sign up for our daily email newsletters to be informed every day!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.