KC Knowledge Contest winners named

The KC Knowledge Contest's first-place winners include the following: Front row, Lillieann Widdes, spelling, Grade 5; and Ella Smith, math, Grade 5. Back row, Michael Wyse, math, Grade 6; Savannah Brunclik, spelling, Grade 6; Ashley Von Arx, spelling, Grade 8; Graeden Kretzschmer, math, Grade 8; and Hannah Yeager, math, Grade 7.

Fifteen students participated in the Jan. 30 Rice Lake Knights of Columbus Knowledge Contest at St. Joseph School. First-place winners received plaques and advance to Diocesan competition Saturday, March 14, at Our Lady of Lourdes School in Ladysmith. Second- and third-place winners received medals.

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

Load comments