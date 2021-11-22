Rice Lake High School senior Callie Karstens, daughter of Chris and Laurine Karstens, was honored at the Nov. 9 meeting of the Rice Lake Fortnightly Club. She spends her time involved in numerous sports, clubs and volunteer services.
In the fall, she spends her time out on the golf course with her high school team. She has been on the team for three years and was ranked 14th overall in the Big Rivers Conference her junior year.
During the winter season, she plays on the varsity girl’s basketball team and served as a team captain for the 2020-2021 season. She has played all four years of her high school career and has lettered each year up to this point.
In the spring, Karstens loves playing soccer on the Rice Lake High School Girl’s team. She has played since freshman year, missing her sophomore season due to the Covid-19 pandemic. For her senior season, she has been chosen to be a team captain.
The senior has also found success in the classroom over her last four years at Rice Lake High School. She has taken a number of AP and laude honors classes and has maintained a GPA of 3.977. Over the years, she has received an Outstanding Student Achievement award in business as well as being a Golf Academic All-State Honoree.
Karstens has been involved in the Future Business Leaders of America club at the high school for three years and the National Honor Society for two. During her free time, she enjoys giving back to her community by volunteering for numerous organizations. She supports fundraisers such as the Forrest Run, Coaches vs. Cancer, and Feed My Starving Children. She also finds joy in being able to help coach youth basketball players through the Rice Lake Basketball Association.
She plans to attend UW-Madison to major in biology and chemistry to become a radiologist, or the University of Oregon to pursue a degree in marketing and business management.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.