A police K9 assisted in arresting a disorderly person who made threats to police officers in Rice Lake on Monday morning.
According to a press release from the Rice Lake Police Department, at 7:06 a.m. Rice Lake officers and Barron County sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to Indian Mounds Park. County dispatch traced a call to that location from a man who reportedly stated, “He was going to shoot the first officer he seen.”
The suspect was located in a pavilion, and allegedly refused to cooperate with officers’ commands.
K9 Chase was deployed and apprehended the man, identified as Mark C. Holt. He reportedly smelled heavily of intoxicants when taken into custody.
Holt as treated at a hospital before being transported to the Barron County Jail. Felony charges for threats to law enforcement are pending.
