Rice Lake Police Officer Andy Jondreau led a 5K run/bike on April 30 in support of Team BlueLine, a non-profit organization that raises money to support the families of law enforcement officers who lost their lives in the line of duty. The 5K honored Deputy Sheriff John Rhoden, Bell County Sheriff’s Department, Texas; Officer Dan Walters, San Diego Police Department, California; Sgt. Glenn Hutto, Baton Rouge Police Department, Louisiana. More information can be found at teamblueline.org. Joining Officer Jondreau on the run downtown, around the fairgrounds and along Lakeshore Drive were, from left, Isaiah, Moriah and their dad Rick Miller; Shannon Odalen; and Steff Schmidt.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.