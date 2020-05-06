Jondreau BlueLine run

Rice Lake Police Officer Andy Jondreau led a 5K run/bike on April 30 in support of Team BlueLine, a non-profit organization that raises money to support the families of law enforcement officers who lost their lives in the line of duty. The 5K honored Deputy Sheriff John Rhoden, Bell County Sheriff’s Department, Texas; Officer Dan Walters, San Diego Police Department, California; Sgt. Glenn Hutto, Baton Rouge Police Department, Louisiana. More information can be found at teamblueline.org.  Joining Officer Jondreau on the run downtown, around the fairgrounds and along Lakeshore Drive were, from left, Isaiah, Moriah and their dad Rick Miller; Shannon Odalen; and Steff Schmidt.

 

