As spring approaches, it is a perfect time for younger girls to join Girl Scouts.
New this year, Girl Scouts of the Northwestern Great Lakes (GSNWGL) is offering Dive Into Daisy’s for girls who are in 4K, kindergarten and first grade.
GSNWGL knows that this year has presented new challenges, but girls still need to make connections with others and explore fun new activities. New 4K, kindergarten, and first-grade girls can join Girl Scouts for free and receive three activity packs by mail.
All projects have an ”Under the Sea” theme and girls will be invited to participate in online activities and with local troops too. Girls will have a chance to explore ocean science, create saltwater works of art and even grow a mermaid garden.
To take advantage of this offer of a free Girl Scout membership and receive activity packs at home, visit gsnw.gl/daisy or call 888-747-6945.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.