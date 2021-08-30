U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson will be the featured speaker at a town hall meeting at 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 9 at the Barron Area Community Center, 800 Memorial Drive.
The Barron County Sheriff’s Department and Barron County Health and Human Services will update the public on methamphetamine and other substance use and their implications in communities.
Also speaking will be Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald and DHS Director Stacey Frolik.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.