U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson will be the featured speaker at a town hall meeting at 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 9 at the Barron Area Community Center, 800 Memorial Drive.

The Barron County Sheriff’s Department and Barron County Health and Human Services will update the public on methamphetamine and other substance use and their implications in communities.

Also speaking will be Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald and DHS Director Stacey Frolik.

Tags

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments