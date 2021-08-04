In one of the wildest Street Stock Little Dream races ever to be held at the Rice Lake Speedway, Tim Johnson of Brainerd, Minn. started on the outside pole, fell back as far as eighth in the running order but rallied to retake the lead with only two laps to go to win the 27th annual running of this race. His win netted him a record $27,027 for his 35-lap triumph.
This unique event, where contributions from the fans on hand as well as from area businesses and online contributions swell the purse, broke the record once again for this event. The old record, set last year, was topped by more than $1,000. Johnson also became the third driver to win this prestigious event for the third time, joining Jimmy Randall and Eric Olson in that category and Johnson's three wins in this event have earned him nearly $43,000. His other wins came in 2011 and 2014.
Fifty-seven drivers from five states attempted to qualify for this event with a series of double heat races and last chance races setting the field. Twenty-five drivers took the green flag for the 35-lap main event.
Dustin Doughty took the initial lead of the race after starting on the pole with defending champion Nick Traynor and Johnson running behind him. There were several early yellows in the event that kept the field bunched, but Doughty continued to show the way, Traynor applied heavy pressure and soon was joined by Parker Anderson and Shawn Amundson. Anderson, the current WISSOTA point leader in the Street Stocks and winner of 26 feature races already this season, raced up from his fifth starting spot to move into third and challenge the leaders.
Traynor continued to challenge Doughty for the lead and on lap 15 he took the top spot, only to see Doughy repass him two laps later and at the halfway point of the race, it was Doughty leading Traynor and Anderson.
The top five cars were running in tight formation with Keith Tourville appearing in the top five for the first time and moving forward in the field. On lap 26 Traynor again passed Doughty to take over the lead but one lap later, as they were battling again for the top spot, they tangled in turn one with the yellow waving once again. Traynor was restored to the lead and Doughty would pit rather than going to the tail of the field.
However, the shuffle continued as Tourville had maneuvered his way into contention and he became the third different leader of the race when he passed Traynor on lap 27 but one lap later Traynor again grabbed the top spot.
Cody Kummer had worked his way up to the front after starting in the eighth row and he challenged for the lead on the outside of Traynor as Tourville worked the inside line with Anderson and Randall in the top five also.
The last five laps of the race saw even more action and exchanging of positions and was also marked by several more yellow flags as the pace was frenetic with drivers making charges and others being eliminated by accidents.
With only five laps to go, eventual winner Johnson was running in only the seventh position but he then made a charge and was also the benefit of a couple of costly collisions that eliminated some of the cars ahead of him.
A wild crash on the back chute eliminated both Kummer and Tourville and then following the restart, Anderson got into the wall in turn four that eliminate himself and Randall. Then in another huge development with only three laps to go, leader Traynor developed a flat left front tire and while he attempted to continue racing, on the green he pushed badly up the track, stacking up the field and setting off a wild scramble for position that saw Johnson roar up and take over the lead.
Anderson's wreck set up a two lap sprint to the finish with Johnson holding off the last lap challenges of Amundson and Dave Mass, who had started 11th and methodically worked his way to the front. Johnson's win came by two car lengths over the Rice Lake driver and set off a wild post race celebration on the front chute. Kyle Genett finished in the fourth spot and Cody Cimfl completed a remarkable charge, finishing in fifth after starting dead last in the 25-car field. Completing the top 10 in the finishing order were Danny Richards, Jordan Kurtti, Mike Jans, Jeff Nowak and Traynor who limped across the line on his flat tire.
All the late race action took its toll on the field with 10 cars completing the distance, all on the lead lap. In victory lane Johnson, who has been only running a limited schedule this year, revealed that this was only the fourth time he had driven this car this year as a loaner from its regular driver Bryan Crandall. Johnson, who recently flipped his regular ride in the Super Stock class, stated in victory lane he was going to take his winnings and buy himself a new car to replace that destroyed one.
A huge crowd was on hand on a beautiful Tuesday night in northern Wisconsin to witness the 27th annual edition of this race.
The speedway will take this coming Saturday night off. The racing action will return Aug. 14 with another big night of racing. All five classes that routinely race at the track will be in action for the final point night of the 2021 racing season. It will also be the “No Mystery” $1,000-to-win feature event for the Midwest Modifieds. If that were not enough, it is also Kid's Night at the track with the fans going on the front chute to meet the drivers before the races begin. The many bikes that have been collected with be given away on that night and there will also be bike races at intermission.
Anyone still wanting to donate a bike should contact Megan Adams through the speedway Facebook page where all announcements and racing updates will be posted. Race time Aug. 14 is 7 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.