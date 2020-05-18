Craig Hokanson

Pictured is regional president Craig Hokanson on a zoom video with United Way Rice Lake.

Johnson Financial Group recently announced that they will donate $200,000 in their Wisconsin markets to support the United Way and other nonprofit organizations responding to the challenges created by COVID-19.  Johnson Financial Group will give $150,000 directly to several non-profit organizations, while matching its employees giving dollar-for-dollar up to another $50,000.  Combined giving is expected to exceed $200,000. 

“Our communities need us now more than ever and we’re proud to do our part to help," said Jim Popp, president and CEO of Johnson Financial Group. “We are honored to provide support to so many organizations that continue to improve the lives of our families, our neighbors and our friends. And what better way to support the compassion and generosity of our JFG Associates than to match their giving dollar-for-dollar.”  

In northwest Wisconsin, Johnson Financial Group gave to United Way of Rice Lake and United Way of Greater Chippewa Valley as well as several food pantries and organizations in need. Johnson Financial Group is contributing to organizations with a focus on basic needs such as food and housing, child care and youth activities, and supporting healthcare personnel, first responders and their families. 

 

