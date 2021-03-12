Food, auction, raffle and more are planned at a benefit for Troy Johnson of Barron, who was diagnosed with Stage 5 kidney failure. It is Sunday, March 21, from 1-4 p.m. at the Barron VFW, across from the Dairy Queen. Fortunately his wife went through the process to donate a kidney and was a match.

It is hoped that the Johnsons can focus on healing and not finances in these weeks after the successful transplant. If unable to attend, monetary donations can be made at Westconsin Credit Union to the Troy Johnson Benefit.

