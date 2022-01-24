Church of Cash, a world-class Johnny Cash tribute, returns at 7:30 p.m. Friday to Hayward’s Park Center.
Jay Ernest formed Church of Cash in sunny Honolulu back in 2010. With a solid grasp of the Man in Black’s catalog and many years of experience touring the United States, Europe, and Asia, Ernest has returned to his Minnesota home to spread the gospel of one of the world’s most important and enduring songwriters.
The Church of Cash is true to the music of Johnny Cash with Ernest’s deep baritone voice. Church of Cash is not a country band, but a tribute band with the express purpose of honoring the legacy of Johnny Cash and celebrating the soul of American music.
Whether an old timer who grew up listening to Johnny Cash on your tractor or a young soldier driving your tank across the deserts of the Middle East with the Man in Black in your headphones, the Church of Cash will bring his music, with style and energy to fans everywhere.
More artist information is available at ChurchOfCashMusic.com.
The Park Center is located at 15791 U.S. Highway 63. Tickets are available in advance at Out of the Woods Winery in Hayward, Whistle Punk in Stone Lake, Redbery Books in Cable; or may be purchased online at theparkcenter.com.
Masks must be worn in the theater at all times.
