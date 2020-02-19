by Ruth Erickson
The job of school counselors has changed, according to the six who are employed with the Rice Lake Area School District.
They gave the Rice Lake Board of Education an update, including a video, at its Feb. 10 meeting.
They are no longer guidance counselors, as their primary function is no longer career planning.
School counselors now aim to improve success for all students by implementing a comprehensive school counseling program.
Employed at the elementary level are Shari Booth and Lori Neuman; at the middle school are Mary Krovoza and Nicole Weinstock; and at the high school level are Jessica Ebner and Mike Shomion. All are certified/licensed educators with a master’s degree in student counseling.
Their counseling mission districtwide is to partner with teachers, families and community members to provide a comprehensive and equitable program that supports all students’ academic, social, emotional and career development.
Their goal is that all students have the skills, support and resiliency to continuously adapt and succeed in an ever-changing world.
While counselors were reactive, they are now proactive. While they were single-focused on careers, they are now multiple-focused on mental health, social-emotional learning, careers and digital citizenship. While they were led by perception, they are now led by data, and while they worked toward a product, it is now considered a process.
The American School Counselors Association’s national model, which they are now ascribing to, asks them to Define, Manage, Deliver and Assess.
At the elementary level, Booth’s and Newman’s goals include skills for learning, empathy training, emotion management and problem solving. They also provide information on social thinking, protective behaviors, most prevalent issues for kids and support for other district programs.
At the middle school level, Krovoza and Weinstock are focusing on homeroom calendar lessons, mental health, behavior supports and digital citizenship with future plans for an accountability report and a recognition program.
At the high school level, Ebner and Shomion work on career planning, conferencing at each grade level, scheduling, assessments like ACT and ASPIRE and mental health.
They said data is a big word for all of them, which includes a range of information such as grades, discipline referrals, nurse visits and more.
