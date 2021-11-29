Well known around the Twin Cities, jazz musicians Richard Terrill and Larry McDonough will bring their creative talents to Blue Hills Unitarian-Universalist Fellowship on Sunday, Dec. 5, heightening the sense of contemplation during this spiritual season.

Drawing from a variety of influences, classic song and works of art to the musings of children, the two bring their poetry and jazz compositions to focus; they will share the inspirations that bring their music into being.

Blue Hills UU is located at 230 W Messenger St. in Rice Lake; the service will be conducted at 10 a.m. via Zoom, although those wishing to may attend in the fellowship hall to enjoy together. Those attending in person are asked to be vaccinated, and it is suggested that wearing a mask is prudent. The Zoom link will be sent to members, but all those interested are invited to contact patriciashifferd@gmail.com for the link needed. See bluehillsuu.org for more information.

Tags

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments