Jazz Alley concert goes virtual

Concert to be broadcast from Augustana Lutheran Church in Cumberland.

Cumberland’s  bassoon-led   jazz   group   will   be playing  its  unique  music at  6  p.m.  Tuesday,  Sept. 8,  in  a  concert  that  will be broadcast from Augustana  Lutheran  Church  on the Facebook page of  Enrichment Through Culture (ETC). The  concert,   part   of the  Island  City  Music  series,  is  sponsored  by  the Thomas  St.  Angelo  Public Library    Foundation.   The summer  music  series  had been  held  on  Library  Lake in  downtown  Cumberland. But  because  of  the  large number of positive tests for COVID-19,    the  in-person events  were  cancelled,  and ETC  decided  to  do  virtual concerts, using  Facebook Live technology. Nancy Keeler, who plays  the  bassoon,  leads the   group.   Her   bassoon gives  Jazz Alley  a  different sound from a conventional   jazz   combo.   Stan Nosbush on base provides vocals.   The   group   plays regularly  at  the  Rice  Lake Elks Club. For safety reasons, members of the public are not allowed  to  attend  the  performances  at  Augustana.  But you  can  view  the  concert live  by  going  to  the  ETC Facebook page and clicking on the event post. The  concert  can  be  seen and  heard  on  any  internet-connected computer, smart-phone, tablet or smart TV. Questions?  Email  Larry Werner   at   lhwerner47@gmail.com.

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

Load comments