Jazz Alley concert goes virtual

Cumberland’s bassoon-led jazz group will be playing its unique music at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8, in a concert that will be broadcast from Augustana Lutheran Church on the Facebook page of Enrichment Through Culture (ETC). The concert, part of the Island City Music series, is sponsored by the Thomas St. Angelo Public Library Foundation. The summer music series had been held on Library Lake in downtown Cumberland. But because of the large number of positive tests for COVID-19, the in-person events were cancelled, and ETC decided to do virtual concerts, using Facebook Live technology. Nancy Keeler, who plays the bassoon, leads the group. Her bassoon gives Jazz Alley a different sound from a conventional jazz combo. Stan Nosbush on base provides vocals. The group plays regularly at the Rice Lake Elks Club. For safety reasons, members of the public are not allowed to attend the performances at Augustana. But you can view the concert live by going to the ETC Facebook page and clicking on the event post. The concert can be seen and heard on any internet-connected computer, smart-phone, tablet or smart TV. Questions? Email Larry Werner at lhwerner47@gmail.com.
