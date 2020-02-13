The public is invited to a community presentation on Saturday, Feb. 15, at 10 a.m. on Healthy Habits for a Healthy Heart. It will take place at the Cameron Community Center, 512 W. Main St.
It will be led by Tonya Jahnke, a registered nurse and chief executive officer of Healthy Habits Girl.She asks, “Are you ready to add some new healthy habits into your life to live a healthier, happier version of you?
Learn how to add some new heart-healthy habits into your lifestyle and how to make them stick.
Jahnke is known as “The Healthy Habits Girl.” She is a full-time cardiac nurse, Juice Plus representative, and woman’s healthy living advocate. She has gone from high school dropout to college graduate and from smoking and drinking to running and coaching. She has overcome her shyness and negative self-image to successful networker and thinker. She has the gift of encouragement and inspiration. She works constantly to improve the health of everyone in her universe.
She is married to Corey Jahnke, who in 2008 found himself facing compassion fatigue and provider burnout at life-threatening levels. The real estate crash combined with emotional exhaustion created a nearly impossible relationship situation at home. Fortunately, one amazing night Corey found a way to make peace with the villains that were challenging his very survival. His life’s mission is to help you and your organization to do the same.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.