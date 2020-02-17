Jahnke shares heart healthy habits

Tonya Jahnke shares heart healthy habits on Saturday at the Cameron Senior Center.

Tonya Jahnke shared Heart Healthy Habits in a program open to the public on Saturday morning at the Cameron Senior Center. She spoke on visualizing healthy habits, self-care, workout plan, preparation, seeking help, affirmations, journaling, water intake, accountability/community and whole foods.

