Jahnke shares heart healthy habits

Tonya Jahnke shared Heart Healthy Habits in a program open to the public on Saturday morning at the Cameron Senior Center. She spoke on visualizing healthy habits, self-care, workout plan, preparation, seeking help, affirmations, journaling, water intake, accountability/community and whole foods.
