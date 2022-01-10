Jacobson nominated as DAV's Chapter 52 Volunteer/Member of Year

Disabled American Veterans of Wisconsin, Northwest Chapter 52 Commander Gary Trainor announced this week that Donald Jacobson of Sarona was nominated and selected as the Chapters Volunteer/Member of the year for 2021.
Jacobson has been a member for more than 46 years and has held many positions. He has been active in fundraising and serves as the chapters’ chaplain in support of the chapter and mission of the DAV of Wisconsin.
