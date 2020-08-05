Island City Music Series goes online

Enrichment Through Culture was bringing back outdoor concerts with its Island City Music Series when an outbreak of COVID-19 hit Cumberland.
Concerts by Higher Vision and other local performers were to be held on Library Lake each Tuesday as part of the series. One concert, by Bare Minimum, was held, but after a surge in positive tests for COVID-19, the ETC Board of Directors cancelled the remaining outdoor perfor-mances and decided to explore presenting live music online with the purchase of streaming equipment.
The first streamed concert will be at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 11, featuring Higher Vision. It will be broadcast live on ETC’s Facebook page from Augustana Lutheran Church. For reasons of safety, the concert isn’t open to the public, but can be viewed from a computer, tablet or smart phone. For more info, call 612-743-5117.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.