Island City Music Series goes online

Enrichment Through Culture was bringing back outdoor concerts with its Island City Music Series when an outbreak of COVID-19 hit Cumberland.

Concerts by Higher Vision and other local performers were to be held on Library Lake each Tuesday as part of the series. One concert, by Bare Minimum, was held, but after a surge in positive tests for COVID-19, the ETC Board of Directors cancelled the remaining outdoor perfor-mances and decided to explore presenting live music online with the purchase of streaming equipment.

The first streamed concert will be at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 11, featuring Higher Vision. It will be broadcast live on ETC’s Facebook page from Augustana Lutheran Church. For reasons of safety, the concert isn’t open to the public, but can be viewed from a computer, tablet or smart phone. For more info,  call 612-743-5117.

