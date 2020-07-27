Island City Music returns with Higher Vision

The Island City Music concert series is back once again at the City of Cumberland, which is taking steps to ensure everyone's safety. Higher Vision will provide music Tuesday, July 28, from 6-8 p.m. on the Rutabaga Festival main stage on the municipal lot behind Thomas St. Angelo Public Library.
Physical distancing is required, and those attending will be ushered to a safe spot to hear the music. Mask-wearing is strongly encouraged. A hand-sanitizing station is provided. If these guidelines cannot be followed, or if pandemic conditions worsen, the concert series will be cancelled.
"Please be courteous of those around you as we all enjoy a relaxing evening by the lake," post the Cumberland Chamber of Commerce, "We could all use a little rest and relaxation after the stressful spring and early summer months. Find a little escape with music by the lake Tuesdays behind the library on the Rutabaga Main Stage from 6-8 p.m."
