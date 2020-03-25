Are quarantined and need something to do? How about fill out the Chronotype's Hello Neighbor questionnaire? Get creative and have fun! Send replies to citynews@chronotype.com.
Full name
Where do you live and for how long?
Who does your family include?
Do you have pets?
What is/was your career?
Best and/or most interesting part of your job?
What is your favorite local event?
What are your favorite travel destinations?
What are your talents/hobbies, interests?
What are some of our favorite books and/or movies?
What color best describes you and why?
What is your favorite genre of music and do you play instruments or sing?
What are three material items (not people or pets) that you can’t live without?
What is the best meal you have ever had?
If you could be a superpower, what would it be and why?
What is one life-changing event you have experienced apart from births or marriages?
Are there any word of advice you live by?
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.