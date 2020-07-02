Frozen treats topped with maraschino cherry memories are a summer time staple in Rice Lake, so come curl your tongue around a scoop of hard-serve at The Milk Pail or lick a groove into a twist of soft serve at Yogurt Blendz.
The Milk Pail
At the Milk Pail customers can balance a balled glob of Gustafson’s ice cream nestled precariously in a crisp waffle cone or bring back that first date, two-straws in a chocolate soda feeling.
The red-barn ice cream parlor at 36 W. Marshall Street traces its ancestry back to 1935, when James R. Yarish and Al Vey started a milk bottling and dairy product business.
Arthur and Gerald Angell bought the business in 1947, and they changed the name to The Milk Pail in 1965 and began selling over the counter confections.
Current owners Life and Stephanie Verlooy bought the parlor this winter and have retained 50s-60s ambiance with its mirror-polished surfaces and metal wall decor.
“We’re going to keep it the same, but add a little twist,” Life said. The twists include year-round operations, new food options and retail selections.
The menu includes sandwiches, salad and soup, and the store sells local cheeses, meats, coffee, toffee, caramel and maple syrup.
Customers can sit on a swivel stool at the counter, in booths along the sides of the store or outside the red barn under an umbrella.
The Milk Pail is open Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., and on Sunday from 2 - 8 p.m.
Blended
Yogurt Blendz fuzes old-time treats with modern style at 431 S. Main Street.
The frozen yogurt shop’s walls are fuchsia and lime-green, a bassy dance beat resonates from ceiling speakers and smoothies go by “Summer Spectacular,” “The Nuclear” and “Maximum Oreo.”
“We have fun with it,” co-owner Rock Holmquist said.
The shop’s choose-your-taste-adventure includes 12 different flavors of yogurt swirls and 30 different chocolate, gummy or fruit toppings, meaning there are more flavor combinations than seconds in a lifetime.
Frozen yogurt has been Yogurt Blendz flagship product since opening in 2018, but Holmquist and co-owner Stacy Wickstrom wanted products that aren’t available at the local grocery store, so for 2020 they added Cameron’s Coffee, Bridgeman’s Ice Cream and fresh-fruit smoothies.
When it comes to smoothies Holmquist starts off with a ACAI Antioxidant and Wilkstrom goes with the Get Your Greens.
The menu includes traditional gym nutritional supplements like protein, creatine, and energy boosts to offer further beverage modification.
Even pets are catered to with a fro-pet frozen treat.
“Everyone has an option,” Wilkstrom said.
Another option is the seating, which is available on the ground floor, up in a more subtly painted loft area or in an outdoor patio area.
Yogurt Blendz is open Sunday through Thursday noon to 8 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from noon to 9 p.m.
