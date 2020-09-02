Embrace is seeking interns to join our mission in ending violence, inspiring hope and providing support to all people affected by domestic or sexual violence. Did you know, every 92 seconds a sexual assault occurs and on average, nearly 20 people per minute are physically abused by an intimate partner in the United States? In 2019 alone, Embrace served nearly 1,000 people with in-person advocacy services.
“Embrace is committed to providing support services to anyone in Barron, Rusk, Price and Washburn counties affected by domestic and/or sexual violence,” said Katie Bement, Executive Director. “Interns play a vital role, and we are always in need of caring, compassionate individuals to help us carry out our mission.” Embrace provides crisis intervention, advocacy-based counseling, and referrals to community resources 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. Additional supportive services include medical accompaniment, legal advocacy, and youth programming.
Embrace is seeking interns interested in becoming On-Call Victim Advocates for the Spring 2021 semester to cover shelter and/or provide in-person support to survivors during forensic medical exams. Individuals are not required to have experience prior to interning. Training will be provided to develop skills and compassionate services to survivors.
Requirements for On-Call Victim Advocates
- Must be 18 years of age or older
- Must have a valid driver’s license and reliable transportation
- Have a working cell phone
- Can commit to attending Embrace’s Crisis Response Training
- Consent to a criminal background check
- Must be available to respond during your “on-call” hours (Please see job description below)
Roles as an On-Call Victim Advocate
- Cover shelter while Crisis Advocates respond to area hospitals to accompany survivors during forensic medical exams
- Answer phones and provide emotional assistance and support to survivors
- Educate survivors about options they have without giving them advice on what they should do
- Empower survivors so they can make informed decisions and know they have support
- Connecting survivors to community resources
- For more information about interning, contact us or check out our website.
Call: 715-532-6976 Email: mckenzie@embracewi.org Website: www.embracewi.org
