International Make Music Day was celebrated around town in Barron on Sunday, June 21. During the 12-hour event, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m, with bugler William Weise opening and closing the event with music on the lawn of the Barron High School. During the day, Barron Federated Music Club members performed window serenades for residents at Park Lawn Apartments and coordinator Maureen "Mo" Tallman and her daughter Jennifer Weber led bucket drumming at the Barron Skate Park to music from a phone. Buckets and drum sticks were available to the public. They also had recyclable items for people to "Bash the Trash." Others posted videos of musical selections to the Make Music Day's Facebook page.
