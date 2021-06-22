Make Music Day, an international celebration of free music, community connections and the summer solstice, was observed Monday. It started in France more than 30 years ago, and is celebrated around the globe now, in more than 120 countries and countless communities. This was the second year Barron was a Chapter city.
Among musicians who were part of the celebration of Make Music Day in Barron were Donald Karsky of St. Croix Falls, who gave a drum lesson to Myles Chinander, Mo Tollman, Ari and Ian Sookiayak of Rice Lake; Jason Dirkes of Rice Lake, a local singer/songwriter who was a "smashing hit" with clients of the Barron County Day Development Center; and Lenore Berg and Norm Yamada of Barron, who performed for residents at Barron Care and Rehab, and Monroe Manor.
