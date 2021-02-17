The Rice Lake International Friendship Association will be holding its annual meeting virtually on Thursday at 7 p.m. The meeting will include reflections from the 2019-2020 exchange students from the Sister Cities of Miharu, Japan, and Zamberk, Czech Republic, a review of the 2020 year, and planning for the upcoming year. Active members will also nominate board members and vote on a 2021 budget.

To join the meeting, log into Zoom and use the Meeting ID: 892 1156 7733 or call 1-312-626-6799. The passcode to join either way is 821894.

