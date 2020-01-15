La Crosse Sign Group arrived this Wednesday morning to install a new electronic sign in front of the Rice Lake Area School District's Administration Building along Wisconsin Avenue, which replaces its longtime one that required changing the letters by hand. A sponsor is providing $25,000 over the course of 5 years to help pay for the $44,100 expense. The blue beams to hold the sign were put in before freeze-up.
Installing school district's electronic sign
