Installing school district's electronic sign

La Crosse Sign Group installing electronic sign at District Administation Building along Wisconsin Avenue.

La Crosse Sign Group arrived this Wednesday morning to install a new electronic sign in front of the Rice Lake Area School District's Administration Building along Wisconsin Avenue, which replaces its longtime one that required changing the letters by hand. A sponsor is providing $25,000 over the course of 5 years to help pay for the $44,100 expense. The blue beams to hold the sign were put in before freeze-up.

