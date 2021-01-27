The article “Carved in Stone, Treasured for Centuries” appearing in last week’s Chronotype couldn’t have come at a timelier moment. Most of us are woozy by the triple treats to the nation’s public health, economy and government. Jude Gerneraux’s eloquent and inspiring writing not only gives reason to be grateful, but also serves as a virtual hike providing motivation to get outdoors and share similar pleasures.
The article resonates with some of my close friends. A neighbor says Mother Nature is sustaining her during the ordeal. My friend in St. Paul observes that people who spend more time outdoors seem to be holding up better. A friend and fellow volunteer in maintaining the Ice Age Trail exclaims, “The story makes you want to get on the trail as soon as you can.”
Finally, the writer echoes my enthusiasm about the Ice Age Trail offering a pathway to the Blue Hills wilderness. Having provided many shuttles to and from trailheads gives me insight as to how people from crowded cities respond to the Northwoods. Forest sounds in the form of birdsong, rustling of pine boughs in the wind, a babbling brook and the slap of a beaver tail make powerful impressions especially when enhanced by pleasing fragrances. All this awe is in a fresh air solitude free of exhaust fumes and traffic noise.
Fortunately, the Ice Age Trail is an asset we can enjoy during the pandemic while protecting and improving physical wellbeing and mental health. Genereaux recommends putting the IAT on your list for the next outing. You don’t have to wait until the end of COVID-19, because our state public health authorities designated walking outdoors as an essential service.
Dan Erickson
Birchwood
